Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $50.82.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

