MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders have sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $458.68 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.