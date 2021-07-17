MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in BlackLine by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,449,000 after acquiring an additional 169,533 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BL opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,691.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,897 shares of company stock valued at $13,466,374. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

