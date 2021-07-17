MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,373 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

