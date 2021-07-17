Modefi (MOD) Price Down 28% This Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $9.72 million and $406,350.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.96 or 0.00800116 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,432,801 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.