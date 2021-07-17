Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Moderna news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.87, for a total value of $3,583,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $385,678,785.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,362 shares of company stock worth $79,972,385 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded up $26.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.43. The stock had a trading volume of 41,397,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,218. Moderna has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $288.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

