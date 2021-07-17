Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 252.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,476 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $68,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after buying an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $286.43 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.21 and a 1 year high of $288.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.74, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,017,457.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,362 shares of company stock worth $79,972,385 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

