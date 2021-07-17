Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $259.67, but opened at $279.26. Moderna shares last traded at $275.96, with a volume of 366,375 shares.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,362 shares of company stock valued at $79,972,385 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

