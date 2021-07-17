Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $379.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $1,395,290.00. Insiders have sold a total of 78,651 shares of company stock valued at $24,299,556 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

