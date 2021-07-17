Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.69. 2,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 571,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Specifically, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 157,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Also, insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $11,400,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,357,895 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,005 over the last quarter.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

