Morgan Stanley Raises UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $58.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.08.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.25 on Thursday. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $562,214.65. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

