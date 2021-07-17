Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $650.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $595.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $12.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.31. 3,442,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.87. Netflix has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 26,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

