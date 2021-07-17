Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in June

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 109.8 days.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

