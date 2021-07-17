MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Down 6.7%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 165,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOR shares. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.08.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.00 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

