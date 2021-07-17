Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in June

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Motus GI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 410,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.62. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 82.42% and a negative net margin of 14,376.86%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motus GI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.01.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

