Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.14. Moxian shares last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 139,439 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moxian by 1,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 226,384 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Moxian during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Moxian Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

