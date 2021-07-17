Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC cut Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MRPLY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. 6,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,454. Mr Price Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.4836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and dÃ©cor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

