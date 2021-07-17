MSD Capital L P Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

MSD Capital L P lessened its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,210 shares during the period. Independence Contract Drilling makes up 0.5% of MSD Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MSD Capital L P’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Shares of ICD stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 218,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,964. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 139.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.