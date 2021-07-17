MSD Partners L.P. Makes New $50.47 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 3.6% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.14. The stock had a trading volume of 891,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

