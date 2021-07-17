MSD Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,050,000 Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,000. Bridgetown comprises about 0.8% of MSD Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTWN. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth about $2,789,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

BTWN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,338,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,300. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

