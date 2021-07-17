MSD Partners L.P. Takes $6.28 Million Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 388,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth $402,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FNCH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,830. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

