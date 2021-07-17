musicMagpie’s (MMAG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
musicMagpie has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).
musicMagpie Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.