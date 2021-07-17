MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MVBF stock opened at $41.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Second Curve Capital LLC grew its stake in MVB Financial by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MVB Financial by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MVB Financial by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

