MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $482.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MVB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.