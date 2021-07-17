My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 174.9% This Week

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $33.77 million and $11.53 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 174.9% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $4.91 or 0.00015559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00038529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00103512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00144813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.61 or 0.99798851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

