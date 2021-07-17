MyNeighborAlice Reaches One Day Volume of $94.22 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $101.45 million and approximately $94.22 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00018342 BTC on major exchanges.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

