NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) Insider Sebastian Evans Purchases 50,000 Shares

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) insider Sebastian Evans purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.04 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,750.00 ($36,964.29).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Sebastian Evans 419,410 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Monday, June 28th, Sebastian Evans sold 484,789 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73), for a total value of A$493,515.20 ($352,510.86).

On Monday, June 21st, Sebastian Evans 322,022 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Sebastian Evans 323,465 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Sebastian Evans 97,893 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Sebastian Evans acquired 121,394 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$123,821.88 ($88,444.20).

On Thursday, May 20th, Sebastian Evans acquired 28,336 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$28,902.72 ($20,644.80).

On Monday, May 10th, Sebastian Evans acquired 13,262 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$13,527.24 ($9,662.31).

On Friday, April 30th, Sebastian Evans 90,507 shares of NAOS Emerging Opportunities stock.

About NAOS Emerging Opportunities

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Naos Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of emerging companies outside the S&P/ASX 100 Accumulation Index.

