National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Australia Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.4496 dividend. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.16%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

