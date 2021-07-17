National Bank Financial Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDO. TD Securities increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.56.

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.59. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$15.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,809,678.64. Also, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$666,705.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

