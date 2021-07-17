National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in National Grid were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in National Grid by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 50.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 944.2% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

