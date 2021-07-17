Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Lee G. Weldon Sells 10,000 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Lee G. Weldon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 10,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,956. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $40,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $1,283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

