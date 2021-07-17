Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Lee G. Weldon Sells 10,000 Shares

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Lee G. Weldon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.
Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 10,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,956. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.32 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.68%.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.