Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $371,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,861.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shelby J. Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $373,050.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $369,850.00.

NYSE:NNI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,394. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.86 and a 12-month high of $79.21.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

