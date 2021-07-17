NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Down 3.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26. Approximately 69 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.