NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading Down 3.5%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) was down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26. Approximately 69 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 119,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 5.64.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.