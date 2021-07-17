Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for about 2.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nestlé by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Nestlé by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $125.67. The company had a trading volume of 162,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,349. The stock has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.68. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

