NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) PT Raised to $27.00 at KeyCorp

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

NTST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

NTST stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $995.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $25.58.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

