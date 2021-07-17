Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NBW opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $15.06.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.