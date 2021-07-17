Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of NBW opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $15.06.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile
