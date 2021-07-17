Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin Acquires 25,000 Shares

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 179,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,018. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

