New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) VP Sells $351,256.00 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.16 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

