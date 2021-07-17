NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. NewAge posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NewAge.
NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.
NBEV stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.19.
NewAge Company Profile
NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.
