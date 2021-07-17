NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. NewAge posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NewAge.

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NewAge by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

NBEV stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.19.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.