Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in June

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the June 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 1,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82. Newcrest Mining has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Get Newcrest Mining alerts:

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Newcrest Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcrest Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.