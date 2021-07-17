Newtyn Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA)

Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IACA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,856. ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

