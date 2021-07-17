Newtyn Management LLC Buys Shares of 40,333 Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

AHAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 123,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

