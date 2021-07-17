Newtyn Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 493,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,000. Bespoke Capital Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Newtyn Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSPE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:BSPE remained flat at $$11.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,226. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

