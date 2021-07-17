Newtyn Management LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity in the first quarter worth $5,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $4,055,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $797,000.

Shares of Colicity stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,536. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

