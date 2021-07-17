Newtyn Management LLC Takes $861,000 Position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Newtyn Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of BM Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in BM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BMTX traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15. BM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMTX shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

