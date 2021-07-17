Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

NEXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.79.

NYSE NEXA opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

