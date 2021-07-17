NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Update

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NREF traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.31. 28,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

