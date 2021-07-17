NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Get NextCure alerts:

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.97. NextCure has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NextCure by 568.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of NextCure by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextCure (NXTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.