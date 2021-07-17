NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.