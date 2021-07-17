NFTify Price Hits $0.0589 on Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0589 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $989,057.87 and $15,333.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFTify has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00102850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00144962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,509.35 or 1.00388274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,801,500 coins.

